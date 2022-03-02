What is Dopamine Dressing? Bollywood Divas Who Followed The New Sartorial Trend

As comfort apparel and utilitarian styles were and continue to be popular as a byproduct of the pandemic, there is indeed a sartorial trend brewing on the fringes that links fashion to our mental health. It’s called “dopamine dressing," and it’s worth notice.

This is a recurring fad, associated with wearing colourful clothing — brilliant designs, patterns, and striking colours — to improve how a person feels.

Several Bollywood superstars, from Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey, have been seen wearing it. Let’s look at some of them and take a cue for our next couture adventure.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, our Gen Z Disney princess, looks stunning in this little dress. Panday wore a bubblegum latex outfit equivalent to Oh Polly’s party-ready number, which made her pop out in a throng. The actor’s eccentric Barbie-inspired outfit lends itself to both ease and flare.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s pastel green ensemble sent a sense of calm and tranquillity to our imaginations. The Roohi actress looked stunning in a lovely lime green suit with small flower designs all over it.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s distinctive and full-of-quirk graphic printed jacket coupled with a gorgeous pleated yellow skirt instantly elevated her wardrobe game. With the actor fully embracing the dopamine trend, now is the moment to channel her and wear your brightest colours and most relaxed clothes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit highlighted bold colours, always a smart option if you want to look and feel strong. The actor nailed the look in a head-turning red sports bra and coordinating tights, ensuring that all eyes were on her.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has recently been riding the dopamine fad like a queen, but her latest monochromatic colourful dress took things to the next level, and we are jotting down. Layer your form-fitting dress in multiple shades of the very same colour like the actress to seem extra edgy.

So what are you waiting for? Go get dressed and Insta ready.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.