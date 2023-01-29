The tourism industry in India is experiencing significant growth, with a rising number of domestic and international travellers. A contributing factor to this trend is the increasing number of families who are traveling with their pets, resulting in a growing demand for pet-friendly hotels and resorts. This is beneficial for both pet owners who want to take their beloved companions on vacation, as well as for the tourism industry as a whole.

Pet tourism in India is growing, as more and more people are adopting pets as a part of their families. There is an increased awareness and acceptance of the concept of pet-friendly accommodations, as more and more hotels, resorts, and other vacation rentals are becoming pet-friendly to cater to the demand. The rise in disposable income and the desire to travel more among pet owners, which has led to an increase in pet-friendly travel options.

The changing attitudes towards pet travel, as more and more people are recognizing the benefits of traveling with their pets, both for their own emotional well-being and for the pet’s well-being.

Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly, says, “India is home to a large number of pet-friendly destinations, and more and more people are choosing to holiday with their pets. As the number of pet owners in India continues to grow, so does the demand for pet care, grooming, and veterinary services. This is helping to drive pet tourism in India, as more and more people are choosing to bring their pets with them when they travel.”

Rise in pet tourism

Pet care facilities in India are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and many now offer a wide range of services that cater to the needs of both local and international pet owners. This includes everything from basic grooming to full veterinary care and is helping to make India a more attractive destination for pet owners from around the world. As pet ownership becomes more popular in India, it is expected that pet tourism will continue to grow. This will not only benefit the pet care industry but also the wider economy as more people choose to visit India with their pets.

Sikarwar further shares “There are a number of reasons why pet-friendly tourism is on the rise. Firstly, people are becoming more and more attached to their pets and view them as members of the family. This means that they want to include them in all aspects of their lives, including holidays. Secondly, there are a growing number of pet-friendly accommodation options available, which makes it easier for people to travel with their pets. Finally, the rise of social media means that people are sharing photos and stories of their pet-friendly holidays, which inspires others to do the same.”

Being an avid pet-lover and parent to a dozen pets, Sonali Chauhan, General Manager, The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions says, “At IHCL, all our hotels under the SeleQtions portfolio are pet-friendly hotels. Getting a pet along has been on the rise and we have seen tremendous growth in this trend at our hotels in recent years. Given the scenario over the last two years and with the travel restrictions across geographies, the focus shifted to vacations at drivable and nearby locations. This saw a surge in pet parents travelling to locations within driving proximity and hence other hotels under the IHCL portfolio anticipated the growing demand and made exceptions to welcome guests with pets.”

Pet-friendly holidays present a whole ecosystem of offers and facilities to ensure the comfort of the guest with their pets. There are specially curated dining options and experiences for your furry family members so that they too enjoy the same standards of hospitality as you do. “We also have a special package- Pawcation, to ensure you enjoy a getaway with your pet at The Connaught, New Delhi - among the finest and most contemporary hotels of the Capital. We also provide essential pet amenities, beds, bowls, treats, and yummilicious food! The team at the Connaught has also been well-sensitized on how to interact with pets and pet owners, to understand pet body language, and address questions and concerns that may arise. We can also organise pet parties which allow the four-legged friends in the city to have a get together,” adds Chauhan.

Pet tourism is a growing trend in India, and it is helping to drive the growth of the tourism industry. India is becoming increasingly pet-friendly, and this is making it a more attractive destination for pet owners. So, if you’re thinking of travelling with your pet, know that you’re not alone – and that there are plenty of options available to make your holiday enjoyable for both you and your furry friend.

