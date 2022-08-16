What is Emotional Distance? What Causes it

Various situations in life create a gap and emotional distance between couples. This causes detachment among them. If you do not make an effort to protect the relationship, it can break everything. In such a situation, a person feels the inability to connect with the partner and his feelings. There are several reasons for this and one is stress in the relationship.

According to Love To Pivot, emotional distancing is the inability of a person to engage with their feelings or the feelings of others. It can be temporary and in response to a stressful or unpleasant situation. If you try, the relationship can gradually improve, but sometimes, couples have to take the help of experts to overcome such problems.

What causes emotional distance in a relationship

If a couple is away from each other and is not communicating properly, it can cause emotional distance in a relationship. Also, if you are not able to spend time together, it may lead to emotional distance.

If there is a long-standing tension between a couple or there is a lot of stress in the family or relatives, which is affecting your lives, the person gets exhausted and starts to take time off from everything, leading to emotional distancing.

Sometimes, there is less affection, love, attachment and understanding in a relationship as compared to earlier times. This can also be a major reason for emotional distance. Many times, you feel that your partner is ignoring everything you do and not caring about you. This is a result of emotional distancing.

Constant criticism can also lead to emotional distance. If you are criticising each other constantly, it can lead to differences and will also cause more distance.

Try these ways to remove emotional distance:

Go on long drives and walks with your partner.

Give each other time and talk.

Take help from your close friends and family members.

Try counseling.

