What Is Emotional Numbness? Here’s How To Cope With It

The feeling of living on “autopilot” has unfortunately become pretty common for people these days. For many, there is a sense of feeling disconnected from the world. This state is called emotional numbness. While some people avoid feeling emotions to avoid any more physical or emotional pain, this is not a healthy coping mechanism. In the long run, this can lead to a myriad of mental health issues. If you have been feeling emotional numbness that feels more than temporary, it is time to seek professional help. In case you are looking for coping techniques in the meanwhile, here are 5 strategies you can try:

Reach Out For A Support System

Seeking a social support system should be at the top of your list. A group of family and friends can do wonders for someone who feels detached from emotions. It might feel like a hard task but you need this support system in order to help you find a safe way to let out your emotions.

Rest And Replenish

Mental health can severely be affected by the amount of rest one gets. Quality sleep and adequate rest are essential to maintain your overall well-being. In case you have trouble sleeping, figure out the cause behind it. A healthcare practitioner can help you figure out your course of action to get the recommended amount of sleep hours.

Exercise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended getting 30 minutes of moderate physical exercise 5 days a week for optimal health. Exercising can help release endorphins, a hormone that helps relieve pain, reduce stress, and improve your well-being. Indulge in activities that sound appealing to you. This can be anything from brisk walking to roller skating, take your pick.

Stress Management

Whether it is daily stressors or chronic stress, both can contribute to emotional numbness. Try finding ways to manage your schedule better. Involve activities in your daily life that you enjoy and help you relax. Consume a nutritious diet and steer clear of substances as a coping mechanism.

Talk It Out

While it might seem easier to bottle up your emotion if you had been doing that for too long, it is the worst thing you can do to yourself. In the long run, this is going to cause more problems. If you want to seek a safe environment to talk about your emotions, consider looking for a therapist.

