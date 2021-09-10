What is Enema? Its Types and Purpose

You may have heard and read about the health procedure, enema, which has been in practice for many years but may not know its purpose and benefits. Enema is used before the treatment of many diseases and the process involves the collection of dirt from the large intestine and stomach.

A liquid substance is injected into a person’s lower intestine through the rectum. As part of the process, water is made to reach those parts of the stomach where it does not reach otherwise. With Enema, the stomach is cleaned by taking the stool out.

There are various types of Enema, including fleets phospho soda enema, mineral oil enema, saline solution enema, milk and jaggery enema, diagnostic enema, therapeutic enema, lemonade enema.

Among the benefits, the process helps cure the oldest of constipation. Furthermore, it works towards improving blood circulation, increases energy, and provides relief in

insomnia. Enema is also very helpful in curing worm infection and cleans the intestine, helps absorb nutrients from raw vegetable food in the stomach. The process also helps increase attention and alertness. It helps clean waste material from the tract intestine, which ensures proper working of metabolism.

The process of Enema can reduce the issue of bloating and toxic substances. It can also help reduce weight. Enema is a safe and natural process, which can also be used at home. It is a simple and effective process. It is always better to be able to cure a health-related problem without the use of heavy medicines and that is exactly what Enema does.