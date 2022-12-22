What is Formication? How To Avoid It?

The sensation of insects crawling over or under your skin is known as formication. Paresthesia is a term used to describe Formication. Paresthesia is the experience of skin sensations that are not physically based. Among the different types of paresthesia, stinging, numbness, and burning are common. Formication can also cause pins and needles to feel similar to the crawling sensation. A tactile hallucination is another name for formication. This indicates that the sensation you’re experiencing has no physical basis.

Formication is a sign of several diseases. These ailments include Parkinson’s illness and fibromyalgia. Formication can also be brought on by withdrawal from drugs or alcohol. The sensation of bugs crawling on or beneath your skin is the primary symptom of formication. You get itchy as a result of this sensation. Even if there is no real source of the itch, this may lead you to scratch the area of skin where you experience the sensation. Insatiable itch-scratching can cause skin damage and open cuts if done repeatedly.

These open wounds or skin ulcers may develop as a result of these open cuts becoming infected. Depending on the underlying reason, Formication may occur along with other symptoms. Possible signs can include: Body pain, feeling worn out, stiffness, difficulty focusing, and hands or fingers shaking.

The reason for Formication affects the course of treatment. For the management of symptoms and consequences associated with fibromyalgia, diabetes, or Parkinson’s disease, a long-term therapy programme may be required. Formication brought on by skin cancer may respond well to radiation therapy. Formication is a sign of a treatable underlying problem. You can completely get rid of this crawling sensation by ceasing the usage of recreational substances and using particular medications for specific diseases.

If you have frequent prescriptions, consult a doctor. They can establish a diagnosis and formulate a plan of action that could be able to completely cease the sensation.

