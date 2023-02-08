What is Gita GPT That Desi Twitter Is Raving About And How Can You Use It?

Popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot chatGPT has seen consistent upward growth ever since it was launched in December last year. Apart from rivalling established giants such as Google and creating worries about jobs being overtaken, the natural language programming-based AI platform has also sparked widespread interest in similar models. Amid the speculations and enthusiasm around chatGPT, a similar AI-powered tool from India that disseminates the wisdom of Bhagavad Gita has caught the attention of social media users. It answers the questions on real-life problems of anyone with references and examples from the much revered holy scripture.

Created by Kishan Kumar, who claims to be a self-taught developer from India, this tool is essentially an application programming interface (API) that generates “updesh" on preaching from the Gita on the basis of the questions asked. The chatGPT-like interface has been built with OpenAI, Vercel, Next.js, and Framer.

Gita GPT quickly piqued the interest of Desi Twitter after Kishan announced the platform on the microblogging site. Gita GPT has so far generated over one lakh results. People have posed all kinds of questions, from the meaning of happiness to how to cook Maggi. Results have ranged from profound to hilarious. Take a look.

https://twitter.com/productivesumit/status/1620052267679518723

https://twitter.com/manshapaliwal1/status/1620071365884923904

https://twitter.com/SaiVineet2/status/1619407962883383296

Apart from the interesting answers, delivered in the speaking style of a learned sage, the soothing flute music in the background has also earned the praise of the Twitter users.

Here’s how you can use Gita GPT to find answers to all your questions from the teachings of Bhagavad Gita.

You can access Gita GPT platform through this website: https://gita.kishans.in/ You will see a search bar in the centre of the screen, right below the question that reads, “Arjuna, what troubles you, my friend?" Type the question you want to ask in the box. If you don’t have a specific question in mind, there are some prompts listed just below the search bar that you can try out. Click on the “Ask Krishna" button to get the tool to generate an answer for you. The answer will be displayed on a panel close to the bottom of the page. You can make use of the copy option on the top right of the answer panel to share the answer as well. While Gita GPT is quickly gaining traction, chatGPT has also seen a major development. Tech giant Microsoft has integrated chatGPT features on its Microsoft Teams Premium platform. The AI will help people take notes, provide a recap, and live translations among other features.

