What Is Hair Serum? Know How To Use It To Protect Your Hair From Damage

Dry hair and dandruff are some of the most common problems faced by many during winter. Even when you use shampoo and conditioner, your hair ends up looking frizzy and dry in the winter season. One of the solutions that people turn to when they face this problem is hair serum. Hair serum locks moisture in the hair and makes it look and feel shiny and soft.

What Is Hair Serum?

Hair serum is usually a silicone-based liquid, which settles like a layer on the hair. This locks the moisture in. It is like putting a layer of oil on water. Hair serum also creates a protective layer on the hair fibre. This reduces frizziness in your hair and improves your hair’s shine. It becomes easier to manage your hair when you apply hair serum regularly.

How Does Hair Serum Protect Your Hair?

Hairstyling through colouring or using heating tools damages our hair to a great extent and sucks up all the moisture. Hair serum protects our hair from harmful chemicals and creates a sort of protective layer on the hair, which stops the hair from damaging.

Myths About Hair Serum

The most popular myth about hair serums is that they are just a fancy name for oil. However, that is not true. Hair serum is a different composition altogether. Moreover, people think that hair serum makes the hair oily and thin hair types can lose volume. But, all of these are myths and there is no truth to them. Hair serum does not cause loss of volume or oily hair.

How To Apply Hair Serum?

Wash your hair and pat dry it, but ensure that it is still damp. Then apply the serum to the hair strands. Use it once in two to three days and make sure that you do not apply it to your scalp.

Put a few drops of hair serum on your palms and rub them on your hands. Apply the serum on damp hair. Avoid pulling your hair while applying the serum as it can cause damage. Use a wide-tooth comb to distribute the serum evenly, from the middle of the strands down to the ends, after you are done applying it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here