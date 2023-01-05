What Is Hungover Skin? Ways To Fix It

During the holiday season, we mostly resort to boozing with friends and family to celebrate the festivals. This overindulgence in liquor from a heavy night leaves one dehydrated. You develop a hangover and so does your skin. Apart from severe headaches, dried-out mouth and touchy skin, drinking too much alcohol also can cause hungover and pale skin.

Consumption of alcohol results in inflammation of the skin and aggravates conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, puffiness, redness or even acne.

To deal with hungover skin, here are some tips and remedies that you can follow-

First of all hydrate your skin and body by drinking 3 to 4 litres of water.

Intake supplements of vitamin C or citrus fruits, drink chilled citrus, cucumber, mint-infused water or pure lemon shots which neutralize the free radicals that accumulated due to consumption of alcohol.

Use hyaluronic acid serums to hydrate the skin or use the salicylic acid-based serum if you have breakouts on the skin.

Use Ceramide-based moisturizers to repair the layer of the skin.

Use roll-on ice cubes on the face to avoid swelling and puffiness around the eyes.

Always wash your face before sleeping, and clean all your makeup. Prepping the skin before bed will do wonders on your skin, you can also use hydrating night creams that will calm your face skin.

Using a hydrating or moisturizing face mask, quickly fix your dull and dry skin. These face masks not only feel soothing but will also reduce puffy eyes, giving instant glow and fairly skin tone.

Facial massage is a great technique to get the face look more awake and fresh. Massage speeds up the process of blood flow and instantly makes your complexion look more radiant and brighter.

