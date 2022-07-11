What is Hypervitaminosis A? Know about the effects and symptoms

Vitamin A is essential for the body as it prevents night blindness, reduces the risk of cancer, boosts immunity, and encourages healthy growth among others. However, consuming too much Vitamin A can have negative effects. Overconsumption of it through your diet or supplements can lead to Hypervitaminosis A or Vitamin A toxicity.
One should be extra careful with Vitamin A consumption. As per a report published by the National Institute of Health, getting too much-preformed Vitamin A can cause severe headaches, blurred vision, nausea, dizziness, muscle aches, and problems with coordination. And overconsumption of it during pregnancy can lead to birth defects in your baby, states the report.
Symptoms of Hypervitaminosis A
Reddening, irritability, and uneven peeling of the skin are prominent side effects of Hypervitaminosis A. The following symptoms may become more severe with excessive supplement use. Reportedly, it can cause coma, bone pain, migraines, nausea, change in vision, intracranial hypertension, dizziness and even death.
As per Healthline, here are some food items that are high in Vitamin-A:
Butter: 11% DV per serving
Cream Cheese: 5% DV per serving
Feta Cheese: 4% DV per serving
Trout: 8% DV per serving
Hard-Boiled Egg: 8% DV per serving
Meanwhile, listed below are some vegetables that are rich in Provitamin A:
Cooked Carrot: 44% DV per serving
Raw Sweet Pepper: 29% DV per serving
Raw Spinach: 16% DV per serving
Cooked Sweet Potato: 204% DV per serving
Cooked Turnip Greens: 61% DV per serving
Fruits that are High in Provitamin A:
Watermelon: 9% DV per serving
Papaya: 8% DV per serving
Pink and Red Grapefruit: 16% DV per serving
Mango: 20% DV per serving
Apricot: 4% DV per serving
