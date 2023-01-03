What is Imoinu Iratpa and Why is it a Bank Holiday in Imphal?

Imoinu Iratpa or Emoinu Iratpa is a festival celebrated majorly by the Meitei community in Manipur. It is dedicated to the Goddess ‘Imoinu Ahongbi’. The day is observed on the 12th day of the Meitei lunar month, Waakching. This means the festival falls either in December or January according to the Gregorian calendar. This year the festival is falling on January 3. Here is all you need to know about this festival of lights:

Imoinu Irapta: History

‘Imoinu’ or ‘Emoinu’ is the goddess to whom this festival is dedicated. In Meitei mythology, she is associated with household, hearth, kitchen, wealth, peace, and prosperity. She is also associated as one of the incarnations of the goddess Leimarel Sidabi.

The festival is believed to bring the worshippers of goddess Imoinu great wealth and prosperity. Along with it, people pray for peace and positivity in their life. People offer rice, vegetables, and fruits to the goddess during Imoinu Irapta. The Meitei community also offers rice, vegetables, and fish, mostly Aallago Attu, to their respective hearths placed in their kitchens.

You will find the streets beautifully decorated with lights all around the area. These are lit up in the night to welcome the goddess.

Is Imoinu Iratpa A Bank Holiday?

Imoinu Iratpa is considered a bank holiday in the state of Manipur. In the list of holidays for 2023 to be observed by all banks in the state of Manipur, the festival has been marked on January 3. Under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument, Act 1881 (XXVI of 1881), the Government of Manipur has declared it a bank holiday.

The other bank holidays to be observed in January by the state are Gaan-Ngai on January 4, the death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh on January 9, and Republic Day on January 26.

