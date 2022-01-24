What is K-pop Diet and How You Can Follow It?

The K-Pop diet, as the name suggests is a diet popularised by the South Korean pop stars. The diet is based on traditional staples of Korean cuisine. At its core, the K-pop diet primarily relies on whole, minimally-processed foods and minimises the intake of processed, fat-rich, or sugary foods.

You would see Korean pop stars eating to their heart’s content since they consume traditional Korean foods that focus heavily on fruit, soy, steamed vegetables, rice, fish and fermented foods such as kimchi.

According to Healthline, the diet promises to help lose weight and keep it off by modifying the diet and exercise habits, all without compromising on flavourful foods. It is also believed that the K-Pop diet can also clear up your skin and optimise your long-term health. However, to see the full effect of K-Pop diet, idols also emphasise on exercise and even follow specific K-pop workouts, reports Healthline.

The complete structure of a proper K-pop diet is as follows:

Lower fat: Korean cuisine does not include fried and heavy fat meals. Hence steamed food will be essential in preparation of vegetables and even meats.

Minimally processed foods: Instead of consuming frozen meals, the K-pop diet relies on cooking and obtaining meals and snacks from home, not from a bag or box.

No sugar: If you are a sweet tooth this may be the toughest part of the diet. The K-pop diet abstains you from consuming sodas, candies, chocolates and foods that include added sugar.

Fermented foods daily: Fermented foods form an essential part of the Korean diet. Foods like Kimchi, Miso, Tempeh have been found to help boost gut health and can include pickled vegetables such as cabbage.

More chicken and fish, less red meat: A Korean diet also includes red meat, however the K-pop diet focuses more on chicken and fish as animal proteins.

Soy-rich foods: Whole soy foods like tofu, edamame may be incorporated into meals

Exercise: The final and the important part of this diet is daily physical activity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.