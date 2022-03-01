What Is Kamut? All You Need To Know About The Ancient Grain

Khorasan Wheat, commonly known as Kamut, is an ancient grain which looks like wheat but is double the size of a regular wheat. The grain is said to have more nutrients than regular wheat. It is packed with minerals, amino acids, lipids and fatty acids.

However, even as the grain has been there for long, it is now gaining popularity in the farms of North America. If you are also new in the list to know about this magical grain, then we have come up with some interesting facts about this age-old grain.

History and terminology

Khorasan wheat was believed to be first grown in the Iranian province of Khorasan. Therefore, it was named Khorasan. There is a belief in Egyptian culture that the grain was found in King Tut’s tomb in Egypt. Kamut is also known as King Tut wheat. The other names of Kamut are Camel’s tooth due to its shape and the Prophet’s Wheat due to its historical story of Noah bringing it to the arc. Kamut is a costly grain as it has double the amount of nutrients than other varieties of wheat.

Usage and Nutrition

Kamut is used for making various food products like pizza crust, pasta, bread, pancakes, cookies and even beer. Nutrition wise, kamut contains a high amount of minerals and 65 percent more amino acid than regular wheat. It has 40 percent higher amount of protein than the home-grown wheat. Kamut is proven helpful in curing indigestion. The magical grain also aids in weight loss and increases metabolism and immunity. Selenium that is found in Kamut helps in maintaining hormonal health. The fibre present in kamut helps in maintaining the cholesterol level. Kamut is highly rich in phosphorus and it is important for building bone strength.

So, if you are looking for a healthy alternative to your regular wheat, then you can go for kamut.

