Kombucha, a fermented beverage prepared with tea, sugar, a particular strain of bacteria, and yeast, is a popular drink among millenials You might have noticed kombucha being sold in supermarkets, flea markets, or even in fine dining restaurants. Kombucha is a simple, calorie-efficient approach to increasing the probiotic content of your diet. It’s also an excellent option for vegans or those who cannot consume dairy.

It serves as an alternative to sugary beverages like sodas, and juices that are heavy in calories and long-term detrimental to the body. Kombucha contains sugar, although the other ingredients in the beverage usually balance it out. Given that kombucha is a fermented beverage, its intake must also be controlled.

In Asia, kombucha was once solely made at home because of its health benefits. Manufacturers have been expanding their product lines and adding new flavours to this drink category as consumer acceptance of kombucha has grown.

The popularity of the beverage has also led to claims that kombucha tea prevents and treats diseases like high blood pressure. The claims aren’t well supported by science, yet some components of the drink could be healthy for you. Keep reading to know about some of kombucha’s health benefits.

Gut-friendly

Kombucha often includes probiotic microorganisms, a variety of acids, vitamins, and hydrolytic enzymes that are good for a healthy digestive system.

Also Read: Can Depression Trigger The Risk Of Dementia In Patients? Experts Answer

Possibly anti-fungal

Acetic acid, one of the byproducts of fermentation, as well as other substances contained in tea, are considered to promote more beneficial strains of bacteria and yeast in the body while suppressing the growth of undesirable ones.

May prevent cholesterol buildup

There have been discussions regarding the possibilities of kombucha aiding in boosting metabolism, preventing cholesterol and reducing cardiac diseases among the relatively few scientific research on the beverage.

Could help with weight loss

In addition to being a pleasant beverage, kombucha may also aid in weight loss if combined with a good diet and an active lifestyle.

Vitamins and minerals may be contributed

Kombucha includes trace levels of vitamins and minerals that are created when yeast breaks down carbohydrates, such as Vitamin C and vitamins from the B group, such as B1, B6, and B12.

Could lower blood pressure

Kombucha, when consumed in moderation with a healthy diet, is also believed to lower blood pressure, cleanse, and revitalise the body.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here