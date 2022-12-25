What Is Malaika Arora’s Fitness Secret at 49? We Reveal It

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and there’s no doubt about it. Her fitness mantra is nothing but a strict diet and a proper workout routine. The 49-year-old actress often motivates her fans and followers on social media, giving tips on adopting a healthy lifestyle. She loves yoga and even runs her studio called Diva Studio. To keep fit, Malaika never misses workout sessions despite her busy schedule. Want to know more about her fitness mantra?

Scroll below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora suggests that one should be determined enough to follow a diet and a workout routine despite a busy schedule. “Don’t starve yourself, rather eat in moderation and give your body proper rest to recharge," she suggests.

A look at Malaika’s workout:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Malaika Arora often shares her workout session videos on her Instagram profile to motivate her fans and followers. Her fitness regime consists of 20-minute cardio exercises. Apart from this, she also performs several activities every alternate day like swimming, jogging, aerobics, pilates, stretching exercises, yoga and meditation, etc. Malaika also revealed that she starts her yoga session with Surya namaskar, followed by ashtanga vinyasa asana.

Follows a nutritious diet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUDE Bowls by Malaika Arora (@nudebowls)

The diva makes sure to eat healthy food and keeps herself hydrated. Malaika revealed that she eats everything but during a fixed time frame. Her last meal of the day is at 7 in the evening. She makes sure that all her meals are home-cooked. She starts her morning with jeera water or lemon juice. She breaks her fast with nuts, and for lunch, she eats rice with chicken, some vegetables or whole grains which maintains a balance of good fats, carbs and proteins.

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra is a perfect dose of inspiration for those who want to stay fit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here