Do you carefully notice what is on your plate when you eat? Try doing it next time. And no, we are not saying this because you are eating unhealthy or not watching the calories. Instead, taking the time to enjoy your food rather than immediately swallowing it may have significant health advantages. Experts call this mindful eating. While this term encompasses a wide range of eating habits, what it aims to do is make sure we enjoy what we eat.

Some would argue against the need to think consciously about eating. As long as our stomachs are filled, what is the need for mindful eating? There are many who would tell you how to eat mindfully, but as long as you are not convinced about the phenomenon, you will not follow it diligently. Therefore, it is important to understand the benefits of mindful eating before you start practising it.

For starters, mindful eating is linked to weight loss. You might become more adept at regulating your food intake after you begin regularly observing your body’s signals of hunger and fullness. During a meal, practising mindfulness can help you recognise when you’ve had enough to eat. This is because you’ll be more aware of your sensations of fullness as well as the flavours of the foods you’re eating. As a result, your calorie intake decreases unintentionally.

Secondly, it helps control binge eating. Our generation is primarily affected by binge eating disorders. We end up consuming a lot of food quickly, mindlessly, and without restraint.

The severity and frequency of BED episodes may be significantly reduced by engaging in mindful eating and mindfulness practices. It’s as simple as when we start paying attention to what we are eating and when we significantly become more aware of unfavourable eating patterns. Consequently, we will also reduce overeating.

Further research has proved that mindful eating can improve one’s psychological well-being, boost one’s enjoyment when eating, and satisfy one’s body. Combining nutritional knowledge with behavioural interventions like mindfulness training can result in healthy eating choices that lower the risk of chronic diseases, foster more enjoyable mealtime experiences, and support a positive body image.

If you are convinced enough, then start this practice immediately. To begin with, all you can do is start by focusing only on eating when you are served your meal, and also avoid eating at irregular hours.

