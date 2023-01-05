What Is Nail Slugging? A Step-By-Step Guide To The Viral TikTok Trend

In case you have been falling off the beauty trends on TikTok, you need to catch up with this one. All those gorgeous pairs of hands with perfect nails you are seeing around on social media platforms can be thanks to Nail slugging. What is it you ask? Well, a skincare treatment but for your nails and hands. If you have found your nails and skin look dry, brittle, and have noticed dark spots, this one might just be for you. Nail slugging is the perfect method to hydrate your hands and keep the moisture sealed in. The best part is, it does not require a lot of effort and you are likely to find all the ingredients you need for it right at home. Read on to find more:

Washing

The first step towards healthy cuticles and nails might seem a little too simple. All you got to do is wash your hands. Just make sure not to use cleansers with harsh ingredients. A moisturizing hand soap is all you need as long as it does the task to do away with all your germs.

Exfoliating

Use a gentle scrub to rid your hands of any and all dead skin cells and any residue that they will have left behind. This is an essential step so that the products you apply next can be absorbed better. Opt for exfoliators that are not too harsh and can keep your hands supple.

Moisturizing

Humectant-based moisturizers are the ones you should go for. These are easily found in lotions and creams. Just take a peek at the ingredients lists. Massage the moisturizer for 30 seconds in circular motion over your skin. You can also use an anti-aging hand cream after this. This will make your skin look plump and reduce any dark spots.

Occlusive Application

Time to trap that moisture into your skin. Grab any petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline and apply it over your hands. Don’t forget to rub it into the cuticles, nails, and even the space between your fingers. These areas are often overlooked yet need as much moisturization as the rest of our hands.

Cover Your Hands

To make sure everything stays in place before hitting the bed, cover your hands. You can invest in a pair of moisture gloves. These are great to make sure your linens do not look like a mess in the morning. Alternatively, you can put soft gloves over your hands too.

