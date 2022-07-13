What Is Narcissistic Personality Disorder? Symptoms You Have To Look Out For

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a condition wherein people have an intense craving for the admiration and attention of others. They have an inflated opinion of themselves. Such individuals may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they are not given the praise or special favors they believe they deserve. To the outside world, they may appear as snobbish and arrogant. Narcissists also tend to exaggerate their talents and accomplishments, along with downplaying those of others.

According to Mayo Clinic, a narcissistic personality disorder may cause problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school, or financial affairs. The report mentions that the treatment for narcissistic personality disorder centers around talk therapy also called psychotherapy.

What are the symptoms of Narcissistic personality disorder?

– An exaggerated sense of self-importance

– Sense of entitlement and require constant, and excessive admiration

– Seeking to be recognised as superior even without achievements that warrant it

– Exaggerate achievements and talents

– Occupied with fantasies of success, power, brilliance, beauty, or the perfect mate

– Feeling superiority and they only associate with equally special people

– Monopolize conversations

– Belittle or look down on people

– Expect special favours and unquestioning compliance

– Take advantage of others to get their work done

– Don’t recognize the needs and feelings of others

– Envious of others and also believe others envy them

– Such people come across as conceited, boastful and pretentious

– Very poor at taking criticism

People with narcissistic personality disorder are unlikely to seek treatment as they don’t think anything could be wrong. In case you notice aspects of your personality that match with narcissistic personality disorder, it is advised that you reach out to a doctor.

