What is Nephrotic Syndrome? All You Need to Know

Nephrotic syndrome is a condition that causes the kidneys to leak large amounts of protein through the urine. This can lead to a range of problems, including swelling under the eyes, gaining weight, dizziness, loss of appetite, and many more.

Although this syndrome can affect any age, it is mostly seen among children aged between 2 and 5 years. It affects more boys than girls. Its symptoms are quite normal, and therefore, it is a bit difficult to recognise this syndrome. So let’s now tell you about the main symptoms of nephrotic syndrome.

Swelling: If someone suffers from this syndrome, there will be a low level of protein in the blood which will reduce the flow of water from body tissues back into the blood vessels, and will lead to swelling. Swelling is usually first noticed around the eyes, then around the lower legs, and then in the rest of the body.

Infections: As we all know, antibodies are a group of specialised proteins in the blood that help us to fight infection. But children suffering from this syndrome lose the antibodies, and children are much more likely to get infected easily.

Urine changes: As the high levels of protein start to pass into the urine, it causes it to become frothy. And children affected with this syndrome start to pass less urine than usual.

Blood clots, Important proteins that help to prevent blood clotting pass out through the urine of children suffering from nephrotic syndrome. This syndrome also increases their risk of serious blood clots. During a relapse, the blood also becomes more concentrated, which can lead to clotting.

High Blood Pressure: Damage to glomeruli and the resulting buildup of excess body fluid can raise the blood pressure of the person suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome.

So don’t ignore any of these symptoms.

