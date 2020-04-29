What Is Neuroendrocrine Tumour: A Cancer Battle Irrfan Khan Was Fighting Since 2018

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away around noon on Wednesday, April 29, a day after being admitted at the hospital. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to the ICU unit of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of colon infection.

The actor had put on a brave fight against neuroendocrine tumour since he was first diagnosed in 2018. The first news of Irrfan’s neuroendocrine tumour came two years back in March 2018, when he revealed to the world, describing that he was suffering from a “rare disease.”

Unfortunately, this “rare disease” took away our bright star from us, leaving a shallow that will never be filled again. But what is this neuroendocrine tumour and why is it so deadly?

A neuroendocrine tumour develops in the cancerous cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system. These cells are both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells and are found throughout our bodies.

Three of the most common neuroendocrine tumour can affect our body in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract or pancreas. Out of these, the most commonly found neuroendocrine tumours are reported to be in the gastrointestinal tract, which includes small intestine, appendix and large intestine.

