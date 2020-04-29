Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

What Is Neuroendrocrine Tumour: A Cancer Battle Irrfan Khan Was Fighting Since 2018

Irrfan Khan passed away around noon on Wednesday, April 29, a day after being admitted in the hospital.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
What Is Neuroendrocrine Tumour: A Cancer Battle Irrfan Khan Was Fighting Since 2018
File image of actor Irrfan Khan (Image: AP)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away around noon on Wednesday, April 29, a day after being admitted at the hospital. The Angrezi Medium star was admitted to the ICU unit of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of colon infection.

The actor had put on a brave fight against neuroendocrine tumour since he was first diagnosed in 2018. The first news of Irrfan’s neuroendocrine tumour came two years back in March 2018, when he revealed to the world, describing that he was suffering from a “rare disease.”

Unfortunately, this “rare disease” took away our bright star from us, leaving a shallow that will never be filled again. But what is this neuroendocrine tumour and why is it so deadly?

A neuroendocrine tumour develops in the cancerous cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system. These cells are both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells and are found throughout our bodies.

Three of the most common neuroendocrine tumour can affect our body in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract or pancreas. Out of these, the most commonly found neuroendocrine tumours are reported to be in the gastrointestinal tract, which includes small intestine, appendix and large intestine.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres