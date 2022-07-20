CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » What is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)? Know Symptoms
1-MIN READ

What is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)? Know Symptoms

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 17:45 IST

Delhi, India

Let’s check out the symptoms of the obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

People suffering from OCD live in fear, stress, irritability and frustration.

Do you have a habit of washing your hands and face regularly to keep yourself clean? Well, if the answer is yes, then you might be suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Washing your hands continuously in fear of them being dirty is one of the symptoms of OCD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) patient always feels that he is in contact with germs and he starts living in the shadow of fear and stress. According to various reports, there is a chemical in the brain known as serotonin and when it is reduced there is an incomplete feeling while doing some work. People start to stay more alert about cleanliness than necessary.

Let’s check out the symptoms of the obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD):

Being afraid of dirt at all times
Washing hands frequently
Being in doubt all the time
Constantly cleaning things
Fear of becoming uncontrolled or harming others
Spending hours taking a bath
Stay in a clean place all the time
Keeping things in mind for cleaning
Fear of getting locked in a dirty place
Fear of going to a crowded place
Shaking hands and fainting while in a dirty place

The damage caused by the disorder has affected the lives of people badly. People start to bathe with detergents and start cleaning their hands so much that the skin of the hands starts to burn. Due to this, the daily work gets affected. They are always busy cleaning things.

Fear, stress, irritation, sadness and frustration rise among people suffering from OCD.

Doctors with the help of counselling and therapy treat OCD patients and also suggest medicine when necessary.

