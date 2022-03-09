What is Panic Attack? Symptoms and Treatment

A panic attack can manifest itself in so many ways. It’s a sudden and overwhelming feeling of intense anxiety that makes you think you have no control and that you might be having a heart attack.

Panic attacks that occur in public may even result in death or injury. In such a situation, it is important to remain calm and take deep breaths to stop the situation from escalating further.

What are panic attacks?

Psychiatrist Dr Shruti Sharma of Sharda Hospital says that panic attacks increase the palpitations of the chest. Panic attacks can happen even if there is no stress on the mind. It usually lasts for 15-20 minutes and then fades gradually. After a single episode, the person starts feeling that he might die if this happens again.

Symptoms of Panic Attack

Dr Shruti Sharma says that the hormone involved in panic attacks is serotonin. The physical symptoms of a panic attack are as follows:

Heart thumping very loudly

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Nausea

The numbness of hands and feet

Excessive sweating

Causes of panic attacks

The main reason for a panic attack is long-lasting mental stress. If you have been battling some problem for a long time, this can cause a panic attack. This problem also occurs due to the lack of a chemical called serotonin in the brain.

Treatment

Its treatment involves stabilizing the flow of serotonin. Its treatment lasts for 3 to 6 months. Medications are used in combination with psychotherapy. Panic attacks are also treated with anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants that stabilize the neurotransmitters over time.

