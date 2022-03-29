What is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome? Food to Eat, Avoid If You're Suffering From PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common health problem among women. PCOS affects reproductive hormones. Some common symptoms are irregular periods or lack of menstruation, acne, extra hair growth, weight gain, oily skin etc. Having proper diet and lifestyle choices helps a great deal against PCOS and its symptoms.

Food to manage PCOS symptoms:

Anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, fatty fish, leafy vegetables, and extra virgin olive oil, may reduce inflammation related symptoms like fatigue.

Foods like whole grain, legumes, lentils, nuts, seeds, fruits, starchy vegetables, and other unprocessed, low-carbohydrate foods should be included in the diet.

Natural and high fibre food.

Vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, dried beans, and other dark green leafy vegetables.

Fishes like salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel can be taken.

Nuts include pine nuts, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios.

Spices such as turmeric and cinnamon are very good for people suffering from PCOS.

Foods to avoid:

Refined carbohydrates such as mass-produced pastries and white bread.

Fried food such as junk food.

Sugary beverages like sodas, and energy drinks.

Solid fats including margarine, lard etc.

Excess intake of red meat such as steaks, hamburgers and pork can be dangerous for health.

Along with proper diet and food, a healthy lifestyle is also important to improve PCOS symptoms. These changes include doing exercise and physical movements daily. This helps PCOS patients to improve ovulation and weight loss.

In PCOS, one can also deal with mental health problems like stress. But to handle this issue, one can include yoga or meditation in their routine. PCOS can be frustrating at times but one needs to think positively to deal with such a problem.

