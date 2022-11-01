What Is Postpartum Constipation? Here’s How You Avoid It

Constipation is a common problem faced by pregnant women. They face it either during pregnancy or after giving birth. They are also prone to constipation because of the change in their hormones. The problem of constipation that occurs after delivery is usually not that harmful to one’s health.

However, if it sustains for a long time, it may be a sign of other underlying diseases. Prolonged postpartum constipation can also cause complications like bloating, cramps in the stomach or intestines, painful passing of stools, and difficult bowel movement, to name a few.

Therefore, it is necessary to undertake effective measures to avoid postpartum constipation. Read on to find out some easy yet amazing ways to keep the problem of constipation after childbirth at bay.

1. Drink plenty of water: To avoid the problem of postpartum constipation, you must stay hydrated. Try to set a rule of drinking at least 8 to 10 glasses of water in a day and add fibre-rich food items to your diet as they help improve your digestive system.

2. Consume oats regularly: Oats contain insoluble fibre, which helps facilitate regular bowel movements. The insoluble fibre present in oats works with the water in your digestive tract to soften your stools.

3. Exercise daily: To promote digestive health, you should exercise or indulge in any form of physical activity for at least 30 minutes every day. To prevent constipation, you can also perform some yoga asanas, including Pawan Muktasana, Marjari Asana, Uttanasana, and Trikonasana, among others. However, if you have had a C-section, you must consult with your doctor before practising any form of strenuous exercise.

4. Don’t stop the pressure: Don’t ever stop the stool pressure unnecessarily as it may lead to constipation. Keeping the stool in your stomach for a long time can also put pressure on the stitches in the stomach if you’ve undergone a C-section delivery.

5. Eat healthy: High-fibre foods can be a great saviour to deal with constipation. Foods such as whole-grain cereals, whole-grain bread, brown rice, beans, fresh fruits and veggies are excellent sources of fibre. They can help regulate normal bowel movements.

