What Is Postpartum Fatigue? What Causes It

The process of giving birth is difficult and demanding. A lot of women consistently feel a lack of energy or tiredness after childbirth. This is called postpartum fatigue. But what is the duration of postpartum fatigue? It is typically an adaptive reaction to the energy loss and increased body demands that occurred during the nine months of pregnancy. However, exhaustion may occasionally also be a symptom of a deeper medical or psychological condition. Read on to learn more about the causes of exhaustion following childbirth.

It’s normal to feel worn out and exhausted in the postpartum period, and these feelings may persist for weeks or even months following the delivery of the infant. From 20% in the prenatal period to 50-64% in the postnatal stage, the rate of exhaustion rises. The amount of help you get at home and how successfully you adjust to the baby’s sleep schedule, both have an impact on how exhausted you feel.

Postpartum Fatigue: What Causes It?

Throughout the postpartum period, fatigue is caused by several factors.

Birth procedure: Pushing the child out of the birth canal might take hours, and it demands a lot of energy. You may become quite exhausted when recovering from a C-section, which is a significant abdominal operation.

Lack of sleep: If you have a baby at home, especially if you’re the mother, then sleeping at night might be difficult. Try to take a nap when your child is dozing off. However, since you can only complete tasks during the day, you will be sleep deprived and exhausted for the majority of the day.

Depression: Postpartum depression may show symptoms of fatigue. According to studies, women who experience significant fatigue or exhaustion one to two weeks after giving birth may get postpartum depression four weeks later and report symptoms of it.

Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding can be physically demanding. It requires you to ingest extra calories to keep yourself and your baby healthy.

Anaemia: Blood loss during birth is another major factor of postpartum fatigue. With the help of iron supplements or foods high in iron, you can rebuild your haemoglobin levels. However, if you are still feeling exhausted, then you must visit a doctor.

Hypothyroidism: From One to four months after giving birth, some women may experience an underactive thyroid gland. This illness will manifest as postpartum exhaustion, which calls for medical attention, as well as a balanced food and way of life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here