What is Premature Ageing? Factors That Cause it

So many of us deal with premature ageing and feel underconfident. Premature ageing is when your skin looks older than your age. The most common signs of premature ageing are wrinkles, age spots, dryness, loss of natural skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and a gaunt face. Below are the factors that cause premature ageing:

Sun Exposure: Health experts say that sun exposure and Ultraviolet rays age the skin quickly. It is called photoaging and is responsible for over 90 per cent of the changes in the skin. UV rays tend to damage the skin cells hence contributing to premature ageing. It even increases the chances of skin cancer.

Some High-energy visible and infrared lights are also responsible for premature ageing. These lights do not cause cancer but still harm the skin by affecting its elasticity and collagen.

There are other factors like smoking, unhealthy diet, alcohol, poor sleep, and stress that affect the skin. Dermatologists even indicate some disorders like Seip syndrome, Werner syndrome, Mandibuloacral dysplasia with type A lipodystrophy, Bloom syndrome, and Cockayne syndrome type I or type III.

How to naturally cure the issue of premature disorder?

Vitamins are important for healthy skin and reduce the chance of premature ageing. Vitamins like D, C, E, and K are essential. Vitamin D is considered to be one of the best vitamins for skin health. You can take it naturally as well as through some medicines. Only 15 minutes of sun exposure is enough to produce Vitamin D for the body.

Vitamin C- Vitamin C helps in skin care because of the presence of antioxidant properties and is hence important for collagen synthesis. Vitamin C helps in the healing process of bodily wounds and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Vitamin E- One of the essential functions of vitamin E is to protect against sun damage. It absorbs the harmful Ultraviolet light from the sun. Vitamin E aids in the treatment of skin inflammation.

Vitamin K: It helps regulate normal blood clotting, and bone health, and minimises the risk of bone fracture. It combats wrinkles and premature ageing and aids in developing healthy skin.

