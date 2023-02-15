What Is Psychological Distress? 4 Strategies To Deal With It

Psychological distress is a common experience that sometimes people go through. It can manifest in various forms such as anxiety, depression, or stress. Needless to say, this can have a significant impact on one’s mental as well as physical health.

The American Psychological Association defines it as “a set of painful mental and physical symptoms associated with normal fluctuations of mood in most people.” Fortunately, there are ways to cope with this. All you need to do is what works best for you to manage it. Read on to find 4 easiest ways to deal with it:

Exercise

American Psychological Association has mentioned all the health benefits exercising can have on our bodies. This can be something simple. In fact, it can involve something as simple as a brisk walk. If you are into dancing, a fun dance session can also work wonders for your body. It has been found that exercise not only helps to improve our sleep but can also reduce stress. Physical activity can help us deal with the negative effects of stress, the most prominent is the impact of stress on our immune system.

Engage In Humor And Laughter

We have all heard that laughter is the best medicine and that might just be what we need to destress. The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences shared a number of mental health benefits laughter and humour can have. First and foremost is the distraction it provides your brain from the worrying thoughts that cause stress. It is also crucial in producing a general sense of well-being and can improve your overall mood. Cortisol, which is our primary stress hormone, can be combated with genuine laughter. It can also increase endorphins, a hormone that is great for fighting off stress. Finally, this is also a great way to improve and strengthen your relationship, whether they are personal or professional.

Go Out In The Nature

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that spending time with nature can help combat stress. This happens because when we are surrounded by nature, there is a significant drop in the stress hormone known as cortisol. All you need to do is spend at least 20 to 30 minutes surrounded by a setting.

Get Those Sleep Hours In

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has found that sleep is essential for optimal health in children and teens. They gathered a panel of 13 sleep experts and reviewed more than 850 scientific articles. After a long discussion, it was found that the following amounts of sleep are vital on a regular basis:

Infants must have 12 to 16 hours of sleep including naps, toddlers need 11 to 14 hours, including naps, and children from the age of 3 to 5 years old need 10 to 13 hours, including naps.

Children that are 6 to 12 years old must get 9 to 12 hours in and teens need at least 8 to 10 hours to function properly. It has been found that at least 7 hours of sleep is needed for adults. Getting a healthy amount of sleep on a regular basis can result in better mental and physical health.

