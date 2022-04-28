What Is Shab-E-Qadr 2022? Date In India, Significance, Celebrations, And Special Dua For Laylatul Qadr

What Is Shab-E-Qadr 2022: Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylatul Qadr, is one of the sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. In Islam, it is considered the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. It is observed every year in the last 5 odd nights of the holy month of Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims believe that during these nights whatever they wish for is granted through their prayers.

In the holy Quran, it is written that praying on the nights of Shab-e-Qadr is way better than a thousand months. So the Muslim community across the globe, observes these nights with great religious zeal. During these auspicious nights, Muslims stay awake the whole night as they pray, recite the Quran, and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Shab-e-Qadr signifies the night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. And it is believed that during these nights the blessings and mercy of God are abundant. Moreover, it is believed that the rewards of prayers and worship done on these auspicious nights are more than the rewards of the worship done in 83 years. Islamic scholars recite the meaning of all the important verses mentioned in the holy book.

As per the Islamic calendar, the last odd five nights are considered to be the nights of Laylatul Qadr and in India this year those five auspicious nights are April 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th. The Muslim community around the world recite a special dua during Shab-e-Qadr and it is, ‘Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa’fu `annee’. In English it states, O Allah You are the one who forgives greatly and loves to forgive, so forgive me.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.