The effect of a bad lifestyle and wrong eating habits can prove to be very dangerous for women’s health. Even young women these days face problems like pain in the uterus, fibroids, UTI infections, polyps, prolapse, etc. However, one can overcome these health issues by following a proper fitness regime and performing certain yoga asanas.

Fitness trainer Juhi Kapoor has shared a similar post on her Instagram, where she informs about the yoga poses that help to strengthen the uterus. Speaking about the same, the expert said, “A healthy uterus is a sign of a vibrant and healthy women’s body, so it is important for us to care for our uterus. Shakti Mudra, the name comes from Ma Shakti or Parvati and represents the female energy in our body. This mudra helps to heal and rejuvenate the female reproductive system and if women practice this asana regularly, their uterus will become strong and the female reproductive system will work better."

How to perform Shakti Mudra?

To perform this asana, first of all, sit in sukhasana mudra and wrap the thumbs with the first two fingers and join the tips of the last two fingers. This is called shakti mudra, now place your hands at chest level or at the navel centre and take a deep breath and release. Perform this daily for 5 to 10 minutes. The expert further advised practising this mudra along with malasana as shown in the video.

“There are no contraindications for shakti mudra. However, there are few contraindications for malasana", added the expert.

Contraindications for malasana:

- Knee pain

- Arthritis and joint pain

- Heel and ankle pain

Benefits of Shakti Mudra:

- Helps to deal with irregular periods

- Shakti mudra asana helps deal with fibroids in the uterus

- It helps in balancing hormonal problems

- Better functioning of ovaries

- Allowing to alleviate symptoms of endometriosis and PCOS

- Healthy and strong birth canal

