What is Shukubo? Traditional Temple Stays In Japan

If you are visiting Japan and looking for a peaceful stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Shukubo might be ideal for you. Many Buddhist temples offer visitors a chance to spend a night in the traditional temple stays and experience its daily life. It is a once-in-a-lifetime escapade to experience the temple meals, prayers and meditation. Shukubo has been around for a long time. Centuries ago, these were open to pilgrims and noble people who were on a wearying journey in the mountain paths. They sought out the Shukubo for a night or two. These lodgings are still popular, especially around pilgrimage areas like Kyoto, Mt. Mitake in Tokyo, Zenkoji in Nagano and Koyasan in Wakayama.

Traditional Stay Accommodation

While a stay at Shukubo might not be comparable to a five-star experience, it is quite comfortable, despite there being hardly any changes in a millennium. Especially if you are seeking a therapeutic retreat. From the polished wooden balcony of the stay, you can overlook the glorious temple garden and listen to the monks’ chanted prayers. Your room will have tatami mat flooring and a thick futon rolled out. Sliding wooden doors will give you privacy. And in case you still want to stay connected to the modern world, some temples do offer Wi-Fi connections!

Meals

At the sound of the temple gong, you can expect to be served the Shojin Ryori or the Buddhist vegetarian cuisine. Sitting on low tables and square zabuton cushions, you can enjoy the evening meal. This was introduced to Japan with Buddhism in the 6th century. However, it is still a rarity outside temples.

Typically, you will be served a dozen or more small, lacquered plates and bowls with small portions of each dish. To go with it is a steaming mound of rice, broth with locally sourced seasonal vegetables and herbs, vegetable tempura and freshly made tofu. While some temples serve beer and sake, others only offer you tea.

Activities

Shortly before 6 A.M., you will hear the temple gong. You are welcome to join the temple monks for Gongyo or early morning devotions. As the head monk chants sutras, you can meditate with your back straight, and concentrate on breathing. Other activities to try during your stay are Shakyo, or the art of copying a sutra by tracing characters and taking a trip to the traditional baths or gardens for peaceful contemplation. And don’t forget to admire the beauty of the lanterns at nightfall.

