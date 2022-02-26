What is Signature Therapy, and how this massage gives you best of both worlds

If you have been looking for ways to detox your body and just give your body a relaxing experience, then go for a Signature Therapy. Before you sign up for this treatment, it is essential that you inform the massage therapist about your basic medical history, and day to day schedule. If you have a muscle or bone related medical condition, it is imperative to consult your doctor before.

So what is signature therapy? Araina Artis Linton, a New York state-licensed massage therapist and a certified BodyMind coach who has founded Massage Artistry, describes Signature therapy as a compilation of different massages. With the Signature Massage, one receives the best of both worlds, since it is a fusion that seamlessly blends together various massage techniques such as Swedish, deep tissue, acupressure, and sports massage stretches.

Signature therapy includes stretches to open up the body and relieve muscle tension, which is acquired by most of us during our day to day routine of hectic work schedules and domestic work. Focused massage work targets knots, aching and tight muscles at a pressure, while long gliding Swedish strokes are used to enhance the relaxation process and soothe the skin afterward.

Let us take a look at different types of massage therapies one can expect in Signature therapy:

Deep tissue massage

Deep tissue massage offers both physical and psychological benefits. Unlike other massage techniques that focus on relaxing your muscles, deep tissue massage is intense and helps to treat muscle pain and improves stiffness in the body. This massage is used to treat injuries to your tendon or muscles. Elbows and forearms may be used to apply extra pressure during this therapy.

Swedish massage

In this type of massage, the focus is on muscle relaxation, targeting superficial muscles, unlike the connective tissues targeted in deep-tissue massage, and increasing blood circulation. Swedish massage could be an all natural and effective method for managing pain. When combined with regular stretching, Swedish massage can also help in dissipating workout-related injuries.

Acupressure

Acupressure is a traditional Chinese medicine practice that involves treating blocked energy by applying manual pressure to specific points on the body. Acupressure is said to help with a range of conditions, from motion sickness to headache to muscle pain, as it improves the energy flow in the body.

Besides these three massages, Signature Therapy also includes foot reflexology and head massage which caters to both the ends of your body and gives you a holistic rejuvenating treatment.

