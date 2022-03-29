What Is Sun Charged Water? Here Are The Benefits Of This Age-Old Potion

The benefits of soaking up Vitamin D have been highlighted over and over again. The sun rays not just tan your body but also have healing powers that can further treat a number of skin issues, like rashes, skin allergies and helps in naturally giving a healthy glow to the skin.

According to Ayurveda, there are several ways to reap the benefits of sunlight, one being the sun charged water. This age-old healing potion is known as Surya Jal Chikitsa. Sunlight is a form of energy (urja), and the sun-charged water is basically water that is left under the sunlight to absorb the goodness of sun rays. It is believed that the sun-charged water has magical healing properties that boost overall health and cures several health issues.

To prepare this magical potion at home, fill a glass bottle with water and place it under sunlight for a minimum of 8 hours. As per the traditional methods, the water should be kept under the sunlight for 3 days for 8 hours, daily. Do not refrigerate this water as it reduces the health-enriching properties of the water. It is believed that when sunlight falls on water, it enhances the molecular structure of the liquid, giving it energy and further makes it alive.

Check out the benefits of sun-charged water

Sun-charged water has anti-viral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties, which is great for the body as well as for the skin. Drinking this water daily can even help in curing digestive issues such as heartburn, ulcers, and also improve gut health. Sunlight is a good source of Vitamin D and thus, sun-charged water is a great way to boost strength and bone health. However, before switching to this water as a source of healing, it is advised that one must seek medical guidance.

