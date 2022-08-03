What Is Texture Spray? A Guide on How to Use It

When you get ready dressed, it’s not just your outfit that defines your look, but your hair also plays an important part. Greasy, oily or even thin hair can ruin your overall look. A texture spray can save you from a bad hair day. In the beauty world, people often resort to texture spray as it provides them with voluminous hair. This spray will help you achieve a messy, model-like hairstyle which looks naturally soft and shiny. Additionally, this spray can be used to absorb oil from the roots and helps them stay in a position without looking stiff.

A guide on how to use a texture spray:

Make sure you’re holding the spray 6-8 inches away from your hair.

Evenly spray it in a circular motion around your hair.

If you want volume, then you should lift large sections of hair and spray them.

Use the spray in a targeted area before styling to provide structure.

How to use texture spray on different hair types:

Straight hair: For people with straight hair, a texture spray is really beneficial as it helps add volume. People with straight hair often lack natural texture and with the help of texture spray, you can add some volume and make it look slightly rough without damaging the hair cuticle. Additionally, it also prevents your hair from becoming oil.

Wavy hair people often face frizziness, but a texture spray can solve it. It will help your hair stay moisturized and get rid of roughness. Curly hair: You no longer have to worry about the tangled curls when you have a texture spray in hand. This product will help you keep your curls separate, and it will keep the frizziness away.

