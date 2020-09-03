Take the pledge to vote

What is the Best App to Download Movies for Free?

Here we list some useful websites from where movies can be downloaded for free viewing.

September 3, 2020
john wick hacker
Image Credits: John Wick/Twitter.

The age of streaming has completely revolutionized the experience of watching movies and TV shows. Gone are the days when a Compact disc or a USB pen drive was needed for storing and sharing media files. In the transfer from cinema and cable TV set to the internet, a few streaming services are now a rage.

Movies are enjoyed by the young and the old alike and those who wish to watch stuff for free have quite a few options. While nothing beats watching movies on the go, it isn’t hard to know what apps are the best for a movie lover to download.

Technology has made this activity quite accessible for all with movies and web series now possible to watch in the comfort of one’s home. If you happen to be a movie buzz or a fan of any TV show, then it is time to download the best movie apps that are really worth downloading.

These free apps will help you to continue the experience on your small screens or mobile devices. We have listed some of the best apps to directly download and watch HD movies on your electronic device. The apps which are not downloaded from Google Play Store or Amazon Store could be potentially malicious so granting permissions that best suited is recommended.

So, without further ado, here are the best free movie download apps available. Movie HD, MovieBox Pro, Tubi, Twitch, Plex, Hulu, Bee TV, VideoBuddy, Popcorn Time, Play View, Cinema HD, Voot, AnyMe, among others.

