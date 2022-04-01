What Is The Best Time To Eat Fruits? The Answer Is Quite Simple

It is common knowledge that fruits are healthy for our body and that they contain various nutrients beneficial to us. But when is the best time to eat them? On an empty stomach? Should we have them separately or include them as part of meals? To put an end to this confusion, lifestyle physician Dr Achyuthan Eswar shared a video on Instagram.

He explained that fruits can be eaten at any time of the day – in the form of snacks, with food, or as a full meal itself.

In the video, he advises starting every meal with a fruit. Dr Achyuthan Eswar considers fruits to be the harbinger of food. He explains that starting a meal with fruits is a strategy to “eat more and weigh less". Lower calories are consumed as you are partly full after eating fruits and will automatically eat less.

Eswar said that one should eat at least three fruits daily as anything less than that can increase the risk of strokes. You can choose to eat more fruits, but the doctor says that there aren’t many benefits to taking in more than three.

Coming to the timing of having fruits, the nutritionist said that we need to distribute the consumption through the day “If you eat them all in the morning, they will keep you healthy only in the morning. By evening, your antioxidant status may dip,” he said.

The easiest way it seems is to start each meal with one or two fruits. Adding fruit achieves that rare thing, making any meal healthy.

“Fruit salads, smoothies, date syrup desserts, dry fruit garnishes, dry fruit laddus, jackfruit kadubu, pineapple gojju, and apple pie are all delicious options,” Dr Achyuthan Eswar wrote in the caption of the video.

