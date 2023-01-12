What Is The Correct Way To Place Goddess Lakshmi’s Photo Or Idol At Home?

Goddess Lakshmi is the divine power that blesses you with an abundance of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. Lakshmi is worshipped in almost every Hindu household to bring success and prosperity to the house. Have you ever thought of the reason behind it? Today, we will be guiding you about the auspicious place and the direction in which you should place the photo or statue of goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and wealth, according to beliefs.

Where to keep Goddess Lakshmi’s photo at home?

According to the Vastu shastra, the statue or picture of Lakshmi should always be positioned facing north. If you keep the goddess Lakshmi photo in the right position, it will bring happiness, prosperity, and wealth to your home. The best place to keep Goddess Lakshmi’s photo is the north or east part of the northeast corner of your home. Placing a picture of Lakshmi in the south direction is considered unfortunate, as it brings poverty to your home.

Which direction should Goddess Lakshmi face?

The photo should be placed in the north or east part of the northeast corner of your home. Make sure goddess Lakshmi’s idol should be facing towards the west. The Lakshmi idol should be positioned either next to Ganesh Ji on the right, or Vishnu Ji on the left.

Should we keep a standing goddess Lakshmi idol at home?

Standing Lakshmi idol is not considered auspicious and therefore, you should avoid placing it. If you want to receive her blessings, then this position is not considered favourable. In addition, avoid placing Lakshmi’s photo which shows both the owl and goddess in the same frame for better wealth and fortune.

Few more things to keep in mind

As per the Vastu Shastra, more than one idol of Goddess Lakshmi should not be placed in one place. Make a beautiful Rangoli near the idol or photo of Lakshmi. You should worship Lakshmi with true devotion in the morning and evening and wish her happiness, prosperity and good luck.

