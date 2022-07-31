What is the Difference Between Haryali Teej and Hartalika Teej? Here's All You Need to Know

In India, the festival of Teej is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by young women. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, there are two types of Teej that are celebrated during the monsoon season namely Haryali Teej and Hartalika Teej. Although the meaning of both festivals derives inspiration from tales of Shiva and Parvati, the two have importance of their own. As we celebrate Haryali Teej today and Hartalika Teej in August, here we have detailed what’s the difference between both festivals along with their dates, as per the Hindu calendar.

What is Haryali Teej?

In English, the word Haryali translates to Greenery and just like the name suggests, Haryali Teej is celebrated to commemorate the green lush beauty of mother nature during the monsoon. As the season begins, mother Earth is surrounded by greenery and hence Haryali season can also be called Shravana Teej.

As per Hindu mythology, Haryali Teej is also the day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Paravati as his wife. Every year to celebrate the union of Shiva and Parvati, this day is commemorated by devotees all across the country.

When is Haryali Teej 2022?

This year, Haryali Teej falls on Sunday, July 31. The special Ravi Yog of the Teej festival will begin on 2.20 pm on July 31 and end on 6.04 am on August 1.

What is Hartalika Teej?

According to the legend, Hartalika Teej is celebrated because Goddess Parvati made the holy Shiva Lingam out of the sand. It was on the third day of Bhadrapud that the event took place. Just like Haryali Teej, even Hartalika Teej marks the union of Shiva and Parvati. It is said that Lord Shiva was utterly impressed by the shiva lingam created by Parvati that he decided to marry her.

On this day, women observe Nirjala vrat for the long life and health of their husbands. Unmarried women can also observe the fast to seek a suitable partner.

When is Hartalika Teej 2022?

Hartalika Teej 2022 will be observed on August 30, this year. The special tithi of the worshipping will begin on 6.30 am and will last until 8.33 am the next day. During the Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious timing will begin on 6.33 pm to 8.51 pm in the evening.

