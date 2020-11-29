What is the Right Time to Allow Your Kids Access to Social Media?

Social media has become an integral part of our lives as it helps us stay connected with our loved ones, keeps us entertained and well-informed. However, like most other things, it also has some backdrops, including a threat to privacy, bad influences, among others. But it’s craze is quite evident across age groups especially among growing kids and teenagers. Kids these days pressurise their parents to get them a cellphone so that they can access social media and do things without restrictions.

Now, the million-dollar question is should kids be allowed to use such platforms? If yes, then what is the right age to do so?

While some parents argue that kids over eight years can access social media platforms, others believe that kids shouldn’t be allowed to access it before they turn 15. But one of the most important things that parents need to keep a check on is the social media habits of their kids. It is important to monitor what the kid is scrolling through.

What is the right age to allow your kids to use social media?

Parents should introduce their kids to social media platforms only after they reaches the stage of maturity. And above all, when a kid agrees to abide by the rules they are supposed to follow during the screen time, that’s the right time to let your child use it.

While they explore the online world, parents should keep an eye on what their kids are doing, who they are interacting with, among other things. Apart from these, parents should also educate their kids about social media hygiene and its importance in today’s world.

Meanwhile, a 2016 survey conducted by Influence Central stated that kids get mobile phones after they turn 10.3 and have an account on Social Media at the age of 11.4.