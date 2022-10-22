What Is the Significance of Buying Copper Utensils on Dhanteras? Know Its Benefits

The preparations for Diwali are going on in full swing across the country. Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on October 22. It is believed that buying utensils made of brass, copper and silver on Dhanteras bring one luck and prosperity.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Karthik month. The auspicious day is celebrated to signify the birth of Lord Dhanvantari. According to mythology, the god of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari was born with an urn filled with the nectar of immortality, which is why people buy utensils on Dhanteras. While buying copper utensils has great religious significance, did you know these utensils also offer several health benefits?

What are the health benefits of using copper utensils?

Drinking water in a copper bottle is considered a healthy practice. It is said that copper keeps our stomachs cool and helps in improving digestion, along with preventing several stomach-related disorders. Some of the other health benefits associated with copper include:

Copper has antibiotic properties and helps in killing harmful bacteria.

Helps reduce body fat, which is why copper utensils are popularly used to serve food.

Enhances the functioning of our digestive system.

Drinking water from copper vessels regularly also helps in reducing joint pain.

Using copper vessels to have food regularly helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

All these benefits make copper utensils perfect for everyday use, especially for drinking water and eating food. In addition to the aforementioned health benefits, using copper utensils also ensures longevity.

