What Is Tomato Flu? Symptoms, Causes And Preventions

After COVID-19, monkeypox was giving sleepless nights to people and while they were recovering from it, another virus entered India. The tomato fever virus has, so far, affected more than 80 children in Kerala and Odisha.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, tomato flu was first detected in Kerala’s Kollam district on May 6. Until July 26, this infection was reported in more than 82 children. Kerala’s neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also been alerted given the outbreak of the tomato fever virus. Usually, children from 1 to 5 years of age become the victims of this virus.

What is tomato fever?

According to Dr Sonia Rawat, director of the preventive health department of Ganga Ram Hospital, tomato fever virus is a viral infection, in which, blisters occur on the mouth, hands and feet of young children. These blisters can be in the shape of a tomato, which is called tomato flu.

The disease affects children between the ages of 1 and 5 and adults with weak immunity. Sometimes it is also an aftereffect of dengue or chikungunya. However, it can be cured within a week. If the case is serious, then one should consult a doctor.

Causes and symptoms of tomato fever:

According to Dr Sonia Rawat, tomato flu is caused by the virus, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. It is a viral infection, which can spread from infected children to other children. This disease can also be caused by touching, sitting together and playing.

Fever, severe pain in the body, excessive fatigue, dehydration, blisters on the skin, mouth ulcers, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, cough and cold and pain in the joints are the most common symptoms of tomato virus.

How to prevent tomato fever

Drink plenty of water, and consume as much liquid as possible

It is important to take care of the cleanliness around the child

If you spot blisters on the body, avoid touching them

In such cases, consult a doctor and keep a distance

Children should get all the vaccines so that there is no risk of such diseases

People with weak immunity should take special measures. They should take a healthy diet and try to keep themselves fit.

