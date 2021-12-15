What is Tongue-tie Among Children? Symptoms And Other Things You Need to Know

Every parent waits with bated breath for their child to speak. However, there are a few children who are unable to speak even after reaching the age when most other kids start speaking. In such a situation, many parents think that the child does not speak much because of his/her nature. They think that the child will speak when s/he wants to.

However, this is a huge mistake. If a child has problems speaking even after reaching a particular age, you should see whether they have speech impediments or tongue-tie.

What is a tongue-tie?

This is a problem where the frenulum of the child’s tongue is shorter than necessary. This binds the child’s tongue to the bottom of the mouth, owing to which the tongue cannot be lifted or moved easily by the child. Due to this issue, the child has a lot of trouble speaking or moving the tongue.

What are the symptoms of tongue-tie?

Children afflicted with a tongue tie are unable to stick it out even if they want to. In fact, in such cases, a piece of vertical skin starts appearing under the tongue, because of which the baby’s tongue is not able to move. The child is neither able to move the tongue properly nor upwards. The child is not able to drink milk properly; s/he will keep holding the nipple and releasing it.

Because of this trouble, they make a clicking sound while drinking liquid. Owing to this issue, the weight of some children also starts to decrease significantly. If any child displays these symptoms, the doctor should be consulted immediately.

