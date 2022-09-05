What is Type 2 Diabetes? Risk Factors and Preventive Methods

Diabetes can be dangerous and sometimes, it is a life-threatening disease. There are various types of diabetes. Sometimes, it so happens that people with diabetes don’t even know that they have the disease. Type 2 diabetes mostly affects adults.

It is a disease in which the body doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t use insulin the way it should. Insulin helps carry glucose (sugar) to your cells. So, when there’s a problem with insulin, glucose builds up in your blood, which is also called high blood sugar levels.

About 90% of people have type 2 diabetes. About 1 in 4 people with the condition don’t know that they have it.

Top showsha video

Now, let’s take a look at the risk factors for type 2 diabetes:

According to WebMD.com, if you are gaining weight, then you can be vulnerable to type 2 diabetes. Being overweight is like inviting type 2 diabetes.

It also has a genetic background. If your ancestors have been victims of diabetes, it is likely that you may also be a victim of diabetes type 2.

If you have diabetes or diabetes during pregnancy, type 2 diabetes is likely to increase in the future.

If you do not exercise regularly, then you can become a victim of type 2 diabetes and it can affect your health.

Diabetes doubles the risk of high blood pressure.

You’re more likely to get bacterial and fungal infections when you have type 2 diabetes.

Prevention of type 2 diabetes:

First of all, you need to make changes in your lifestyle. Do yoga and exercise regularly and take special care of your diet.

Always be conscious about your weight, if your weight is increasing, try to reduce it by exercising regularly.

If you see any kind of symptoms, consult the doctor first and get a blood test done.

Consult a doctor when you see symptoms of type 2 diabetes and get proper treatment.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here