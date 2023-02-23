What Is Vulvodynia? Symptoms, Causes, Treatment For Swollen Vulva

Do you often experience soreness or burning and itching sensations in your vulva? It could be due to Vulvodynia. Vulvodynia is a chronic pain or discomfort around the opening of the genitals. Though no apparent cause behind the pain is known yet, the pain can last up to three months. The discomfort can be draining for women suffering from the problem as it renders them unable to perfectly perform daily activities. The pain associated with Vulvodynia can be different for different people, for some it can be localized to just one spot but for others that might not be the case.

What are the symptoms of Vulvodynia?

The discomfort experienced can be mild to severe but the most common symptoms of the condition include burning, stinging, itching, stabbing, rawness, and throbbing sensation in the genital area. The vulva can appear to be inflamed and swollen but often it tends to appear normal. The pain can occur when the genital area is provoked by touch or penetration during sexual intercourse. It can also begin unpredictably and last for several months with no identifiable cause. Vulvodynia can also be accelerated when women participate in activities including walking, running, and exercising.

What causes Vulvodynia?

The root cause of the condition still remains a mystery for health practitioners but there are several factors that can contribute to its development. Injury or trauma in the vulvar area, history of vaginal infections, allergies, hormonal changes, weakness and muscle spasms in the pelvic floor, and sensitive skin can lead to Vulvodynia.

How can Vulvodynia be treated?

The first step is recognizing the signs and symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention. It is believed that many cases of the condition go unreported due to embarrassment. There are many therapies recommended for women to reduce pain including biofeedback therapy, pelvic floor therapy, and more. Home remedies can include taking soothing hot water baths and using lubricants. Lifestyle changes like using cotton underwear, wearing loose clothes, and avoiding acidic and scented genital products are also recommended.

Who can get Vulvodynia and how it affects daily life?

Women in the age group 20-60 are the ones who get majorly diagnosed with the condition, however, it can happen at any age. Chronic pain prevents women from performing daily activities including running, exercising, and even sitting.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here