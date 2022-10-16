What is World Food Day and How Did it Get Started? Theme, History and Significance

WORLD FOOD DAY 2022: World Food Day commemorates the anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on October 16, 1945. This day is dedicated to addressing global hunger and working to eradicate hunger worldwide. World Food Day is observed with a variety of themes focused on emphasizing the significance of food security.

World Food Day 2022: History

This day was established to mark the anniversary of FAO in 1945. Dr Pal Romany, former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food, proposed World Food Day in November 1979. The day is observed in more than 150 countries worldwide.

World Food Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is Leave No One behind. The theme is focused on multiple global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, conflict, rising prices, and international tension. The theme for World Food Day 2021 was Safe food now for a better tomorrow.

With a focus on producing and consuming safe food that will benefit people, the economy, and the environment in the long run. The objective was to honour food heroes or persons who have made major efforts to create a sustainable future in which no one goes hungry.

Every year, the FAO marks a new topic for World Food Day, which revolves around agriculture, food, and investments to improve food production.

World Food Day 2022: Significance

World Food Day is celebrated to mark the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization. It is observed to raise awareness about the global hunger crisis and to spread the message that food is a fundamental and basic human right. On this day, many awareness initiatives are also held to educate people about malnutrition and obesity, both of which cause major health consequences.

