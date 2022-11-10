What is World Immunization Day? All You Need to Know

WORLD IMMUNIZATION DAY 2022: Every year November 10 is marked as World Immunization Day to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated. It doesn’t only shed light on how getting vaccinated can prevent one from contracting a plethora of diseases in the long run but also emphasizes the fact that getting vaccine shots are cost-effective.

In the past few years, the deadly COVID-19 which infected millions of people has been brought under control by medical practitioners with the help of the COVID vaccine. It has served as a great example of why World Immunization Day holds great importance in educating people about the significance of getting vaccinated.

What is World Immunization Day and its significance?

According to an estimation made by the World Health Organization, every year vaccination prevents nearly the death of about 2-3 million people. In addition to this, it protects children from getting infected by a plethora of dangerous diseases including Measles, Polio, and Tetanus. Along with it, WHO also highlights that vaccination has also shielded children all over the world from being diagnosed with Rotavirus Diarrhoea and Pneumonia, which can turn out to be fatal for children under the age of five.

World Immunization Day is observed with the goal to show vaccination as a cost-effective, low-tech, and impactful solution to dealing with dreading illnesses. It further highlights how vaccination prevents susceptibility to diseases that can turn lethal. If at all exposure to a disease occurs in a community, there’s little to no risk of contracting it if people have been immunized.

At one point in time, Polio was one of the most feared diseases to exit in the country that became the cause of frequent deaths and paralysis all across the nation. However, as of 2014, India has been declared a polio-free nation by the World Health Organisation. India has now been removed from the list of endemic countries, owing to vaccination.

For those unaware, the last week of April is also marked as World Immunization Week which aims at highlighting the collective effort needed to promote the use of vaccines to protect humans of all ages against disease.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here