What is World Lung Cancer Day and Why is it Celebrated on August 1?

WORLD LUNG CANCER DAY 2022: As the name suggests, World Lung Cancer Day aims to prevent deaths each year by raising awareness about the deadly disease and urging governments across the world to take action against it. Lung cancer is the most common form of cancer across the globe and according to World Health Organization, it caused around 1.80 million deaths alone in 2020. Thus, every year, on August 1, people across the globe observe World Lung Cancer Day.

Lung cancer was a very rare disease, only affecting a minor population until the early 20th century. However, after World War 2, this disease saw a major rise and, it became one of the leading causes of death around the globe. Although there is no direct cause of lung cancer, smoking, inhaling toxic gases, unhealthy lifestyle, bad intake of foods, etc can cause the disease.

The risk of lung cancer also increases with a history of cancer in the family, radiation to the chest area and lung diseases like COPD.

On this day, volunteers with various NGOs, individuals and many organisations try to spread awareness among people about the ways to look out for the early signs of the disease and get treatment in time. Many cases have been reported in the media, where timely treatment has saved the lives of people.

It is important for people to stay informed about the early diagnosis and treatment. The symptoms of lung cancer include laboured breathing, continuous cough, blood in cough, chest or back pains and mucus, drastic weight loss and more.

How to observe World Lung Cancer Day:

Quit Smoking Avoid Tobacco Products Exercise Daily Get Regular Lung Cancer Screening Spread awareness among people Reducing minors’ access to e-cigarettes and tobacco products

Disclaimer: If you face any of the mentioned symptoms in this article, it is advisable for you to see a doctor at the earliest.

