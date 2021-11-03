What leads to Breast Acne? Check Out the 8 Most Prominent Factors

What is acne? In simple terms. Acne is an infection of the hair follicles whenever excess sebum is secreted or when an individual experiences excessive sweat. A lot has been talked about the face acne but the skin around the breast region is also susceptible to acne issues. In a chat with The Indian Express, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist Dr Amodita Ahuja stated that in case an individual has acne on any part of the body, they might get up in the morning and find it on their breast too. The doctor has talked about the factors which might lead to breast acne:

Big breasts

If you have big or close set breasts, you might be prone to acne. This is because the size of the breast is so large that they touch each other and there is no space between them. Due to the friction generated between the two, there is increased moisture which further increases the chances of acne.

Tight bras

Always wear a bra of your size, don’t go for too tight bras. If your bra is smaller than your actual size, then you become more prone to acne due to increased moisture.

Use of irritants

Irritants like body perspirants, hair removal creams, perfumes, and waxingcan cause a skin reaction, which increases the chances of infection and acne.

Excessive sweating

If you sweat a lot or exercise a lot, there are more chances that you might clog your sebaceous glands, and hence more acne.

Hormonal changes

We have often heard that hormonal changes lead to acne on face. In the same way, it also affects the rest of your body, including the breast. An increase of male hormones in the body can cause excess sebum secretion and acne.

Diet

High consumption of oily or rich foods complex carbohydrates or trans fat can increase the chances of acne. This food can cause weight gain and increased fat deposition on the breast, which will create more friction, hence, acne.

Stress

In stress, cortisol production increases in your body which further leads to excess sebum production from the glands.

Infection in the breast glands

If you are experiencing redness and pain all around the breast, especially during breastfeeding, there is a possibility of infection in the breast glands.

Ahuja suggests that people should know what suits their skin the most, they should include more fruits and vegetables in their diet, wear the right size bra, personal hygiene is essential. She also advised that one should perform chest exercises so that their breasts don’t sag and are in good size and shape.

