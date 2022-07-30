What Makes Mosambi The Go-To Fruit Juice For Your Health Woes? Expert Answers

Mosambi or sweet lemon provide many nutritional advantages for your health. The presence of high content of vitamin C can relieve inflammation and swelling. In addition to being delicious, it is a versatile summer fruit that will make you feel refreshed. Recently, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her Instagram and explained a few benefits of Mosambi or sweet lemon.

Sharing a detailed post on her Instagram handle, the health expert said Mosambi provides healthy skin, reduces the risk of cancer, and improves digestion. She wrote in the caption, “Mosambi contains compounds called limonoids that have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers.”

The high vitamin C content of Mosambi contributes to the skin’s firmness and elasticity. Antioxidants found in large quantities also help prevent age-related skin changes. The health expert added, “They (Mosambi) are high in vitamin C and this vitamin is necessary to make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin firm and strong. Moreover, limes are high in antioxidants, which may help combat age-related skin changes.”

Talking about the high-content value of flavonoids present in the fruit, she went on to describe how it improves digestion. “Mosambi features a high-content value of flavonoids which energizes the digestive tract by increasing secretion of digestive juices, acids and bile. Therefore, it helps with digestion simply by neutralizing the acidic digestive juices made by the stomach and eliminates toxins through the excretory system,” she mentioned.

Other than what the popular nutritionist shared, Mosambi can help in burning fat faster, Flushes out toxins, is low in calories and beats hunger pangs.

Now that you know the benefits of Mosambi or sweet lemon, incorporate it into your diet and wait for the magical results.

