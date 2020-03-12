Meghan Markle Looked Every Inch Royal During Her Final Outing as Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made their final appearance as senior royals when they appeared with Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their final engagements as senior members of the royal family.

Serving her duties, the Duchess paid homage to British designers in a stunning palette of colours with her wardrobe choices. For her final tour, the former Suits actress wore some of her best looks to date, to say the least.

On her first appearance, since the royal couple announced their exit, Markle opted for a cap-sleeved pencil dress in turquoise by Victoria Beckham. Attending the Endeavor Fund Awards at Mansion House, she completed her look with navy heels from Jimmy Choo and a Stella McCartney clutch.

Next, for a surprise school visit, Markle chose a casual business outfit. Paying a visit to The Robert Clark Upper School in Dagenham she wore Me+ Em fringe boucle jacket and Alexander Wang cropped trousers with Jennifer Chimaldi beige-and-black pumps.

At the Mountbatten Festival of Music, the former actress coordinated with her husband, Prince Harry's royal uniform in a red Safiyaa caped dress. Keeping her hair her straight in a middle parting, she capped off her look with matching clutch and stilettoes.

Later, when she arrived for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey Markle looked ravishing in an all emerald ensemble. In one of her best looks, she caught everyone's eyes, the Dutchess donned a long-sleeved dress with an asymmetrical draped neckline by Emilia Wickstead. Joining the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate at the service, Meghan also wore a William Chambers fascinator and beige stilettoes.

Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.

