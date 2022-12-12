What Not To Do When Applying A Face Wash

Using a face wash to remove dirt, impurities, and excessive oil from our face is one of the most basic steps in any skincare routine. Like everything else in skincare, there is a right and a wrong way to go about using a face wash, too. There are some common mistakes that many make when cleansing their skin. This could be related to the amount of facewash used or the time taken to rinse it off. it is important to consult an expert who can suggest do’s and don’ts to maintain glowing skin.

Dermatologist Aanchal Panth shared some tips on cleaning the face and avoiding mistakes while using a skin product.

Applying face wash on dry skin

Always soak your face before applying cleanser. The dermatologist said this will ensure that the cleanser is spread evenly throughout the night and not just concentrated where you first applied it.

Using too much or too little quantity

Excessive or too little use of any product can be risky for the skin. While explaining the reason, Dr Aanchal Panth said, “A dime-sized amount is enough.” She adds that you don’t need too much face wash as it may dry the skin out and is also heavy on the pocket.

Washing it off too quickly

People with oily skin have to deal with the problem of pimples and a sticky face. To avoid these, don’t wash your face immediately after applying a face wash. The expert suggested that those with oily skin d use a salicylic acid-based face. The trick is to give the face wash 2 minutes to work.

Rubbing harshly with a towel

Use a soft towel and soak up the excess water as it does not harm the skin as compared to hard towels. There is no need to rub the skin, let it be slightly damp. This prepares the skin for the moisturizer which comes next.

Not applying a moisturizer immediately

Applying moisturizer is an important step of the skin routine. Moisture can keep your skin moist. The dermatologist advised people who are applying retinol or salicylic acid-based face wash to wait for the water to dry.

